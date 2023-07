Arabic Carrell-Speight was reported missing from her home on the 1100 Block of Empire Avenue in Camden, Camden County police said on Monday, July 31.

She was last seen wearing blue cut-off shorts and a black shirt.

She is known to frequent the Parkside section of Camden.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757 – 7042.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.