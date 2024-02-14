A Few Clouds 35°

Scott Peeler, 48, Of Cherry Hill, Rutgers University Football Player

Scott R. Peeler died on Jan. 30 at home in Cherry Hill, according to an obituary published by Healey Funeral Homes.

 Photo Credit: With permission/ Healey Funeral Homes
Born in Philadelphia, Scott grew up in Cherry Hill and graduated from Cherry Hill East High School, his obituary said.

Scott was a football star selected first-team All-State, All-South Jersey, All-Conference and Group IV. He continued his education and football career at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, his obit said.

He is survived by his three children, Sierra, Brayden and Shane; his former wife, Jenniene Fareri; his parents, James M. and Nancy Peeler (nee Marshall); his two brothers, Mike (Nicole) and Eric along with niece, Breanna and nephews, Chase and John.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill on Saturday, Feb. 24 at noon.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the Mass.

Click here to read Scott Peeler's complete obituary.

