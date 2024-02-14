Scott Peeler, 48, Of Cherry Hill, Rutgers University Football Player

Born in Philadelphia, Scott grew up in Cherry Hill and graduated from Cherry Hill East High School, his obituary said.

Scott was a football star selected first-team All-State, All-South Jersey, All-Conference and Group IV. He continued his education and football career at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, his obit said.

He is survived by his three children, Sierra, Brayden and Shane; his former wife, Jenniene Fareri; his parents, James M. and Nancy Peeler (nee Marshall); his two brothers, Mike (Nicole) and Eric along with niece, Breanna and nephews, Chase and John.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill on Saturday, Feb. 24 at noon.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the Mass.

