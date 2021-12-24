Contact Us
Schools

These NJ High Schools Were Ranked Among Best In Camden County

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Cherry Hill High School West
Cherry Hill High School West Photo Credit: Google Maps

A school isn't just a building. It's a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and Niche.com has crunched that data to compile its latest rankings of the best K-12 public and private schools in America (click here for more on methodology).

Scroll down for the list of five NJ schools that made the top ranking for Camden County.

"One thing that sets Niche's rankings apart is we consider the entire student experience, including what students do after high school, and the college search process — specifically college entrance exams — were greatly impacted during the last year," Niche says.

"As a result of this change, we have updated our methodology to de-emphasize the importance of SAT and ACT scores."

Explore the best schools in your area based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education

The following Camden County high schools were ranked among the best:

  • Haddonfield Memorial High School
  • Cherry Hill High School East
  • Eastern Regional HS, Voorhees
  • Cherry Hill High School West
  • Haddon Heights Junior/Senior HS

Click here for Camden County's rankings.

