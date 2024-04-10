Mostly Cloudy 72°

Ronald Aldrich Obituary

Ronald Aldrich, of Haddon Township, died on March 23 after a long battle with cancer, according to an obituary published by Alloway Funeral Home. He was 56 years old.

Ronnie worked with his best friend John at Paramount Building Services specializing in mold remediation for 30 years. 

Ronnie enjoyed sports, especially football, his obit said.

His biggest thrill in life was riding roller coasters. The bigger the better! He would travel just to be able to ride a “bad” roller coaster. His all-time favorite was El Toro at Six Flags, his obituary said.

