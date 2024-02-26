Roadway Named After Slain Prosecutor's Investigator In Camden County

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Camden County Board of Commissioners will honor a fallen hero with the naming of a roadway in Camden.

In April, the access road leading to the Governor James J. Florio Center for Public Service will be dedicated “Investigator Jack McLaughlin Way” in honor of the only member of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office ever killed in the line of duty.

On April 20, 1995, Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Jack McLaughlin and Haddon Heights Police Department Patrolman John Norcross were shot and killed while serving a search warrant in Haddon Heights. John Norcross’s brother, Haddon Heights Police Detective Richard Norcross, was also shot and wounded. He survived.

"Dedicating the access road “Investigator Jack McLaughlin Way” honors Jack’s memory and serves as a lasting tribute to his exemplary service and profound impact on our Camden County community," the prosecutor said in a news release.

The “Investigator Jack McLaughlin Way” street dedication ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m., at the Governor James J. Florio Center for Public Service, 200 Federal Street in Camden.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.