Muhammad Ali's Former NJ Mansion Listed At $1.85 Million (LOOK INSIDE)

For a cool $1.85 million, you could own Muhammad Ali's former New Jersey mansion.

Located at 1121 Winding Dr., in Cherry Hill, the 6,688-square-foot home sits on 1.5 acres and is described in its listing as the "sanctuary of your dreams."

The Mediterranean-style ranch boasts an outdoor pool, hot tub, tennis and basketball court, a three-car garage, large windows all over, two-sided gas fireplace, several living areas, a multi-level deck, pergola covered padio and more. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and an in-home gym complete with a full bath.

According to NJ Monthly, the boxing champ bought the home with his second wife in 1971 for $103,000, and put an additional $150,000 worth of work into the house.

Featured in the Ken Burns’s documentary “Muhammad Ali,” the Cherry Hill house was where Ali lived during both of his bouts with Joe Frazier. He was also living at the home when the US Supreme Court overturned his Vietnam draft refusal.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing or here for an aerial tour.

