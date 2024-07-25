Proposed Hotels, Upscale Restaurant Will Transform Vacant Cherry Hill Land

The 11-acre site contains a Magic Car Wash, former gas station and quarry. It's considered a prime location for development because it's on Route 70 West just 11 miles from Philadelphia.

The project includes two five-story hotels: a 120-room Hampton Inn & Suites and 131-room Residence Inn by Marriott, according to plans by KM Hotels of Richmond, VA, the developer.

There will be a small "upscale" restaurant with a full-scale bar, KM Hotels said in its proposal.

“The zoning board approvals represent a significant step towards revitalizing a site that has long remained vacant,” said Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher. “Not only does it represent a smart and beneficial use of the property, but the developer has also collaborated closely with the Department of Environmental Protection to reduce impacts to environmentally sensitive areas adjacent to the site."

"The hotels will also expand our already thriving hospitality industry, helping to accommodate the influx of visitors we see for regional events, such as regattas on the Cooper River, and the national and international events coming in 2026," Fleisher said.

Daily Voice reached out to KM Hotels, which did not respond to a request for additional details.

A completion date has not been announced.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.