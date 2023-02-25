Contact Us
Woman, 28, Killed In Lawnside

Cecilia Levine
100 block of Mouldy Road
100 block of Mouldy Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed in Camden County overnight, authorities said.

Michelle Cruz was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mouldy Road around 405 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lawnside Police Captain William Plenty said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler at (856) 930-5355, and the Lawnside Police Department at (856) 573-6204. 

