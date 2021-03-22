Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows South Jersey Police Rescuing Residents From Burning Apartment

Jon Craig
Winslow Township police officers rescue a woman and several other residents from an apartment fire. Watch their bodycam video of the evacuation.
Winslow Township police officers rescue a woman and several other residents from an apartment fire. Watch their bodycam video of the evacuation. Photo Credit: Winslow Township Police Department (NJ)

Police officers in South Jersey rescued an elderly tenant and can be seen evacuating others from a burning apartment building.

One of the officer's body cameras captured the live rescue on video. 

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Winslow police officer Jarel. Ferren was patrolling near the apartment complex at the corner of Church Road and Sickler Avenue, the department reported on Facebook.

Ferren saw flames coming from the rear sliding door of an apartment which could be seen from the roadway, police said. Ferren quickly notified the communication center for an urgent response from the fire department.

Ferren entered the burning apartment through the front door. Once inside the smoke-filled apartment, he heard cries for help. 

Ferren pushed through the smoke towards the cries and located an elderly woman laying on the floor. She was carried out to safety where he began first aid until Winslow Township EMS arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and burns by Winslow Township Emergency Medical Services, police said.

Other responding officers evacuated all the residents in the same apartment building.

The Winslow Township Fire Department quickly responded and extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to only one apartment. 

The victim's dog and parrot were also rescued, as were pets from other apartments.

The fire is under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal.

VIDEO: To watch the rescue from the patrol officer's bodycam, click here. 

