US Marshals Nab Accused Gunman In Deadly Shooting Of Camden's Isaiah Taylor

A 31-year-old man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Camden man last weekend.

Raymond Ashley shot Isaiah Taylor on South Octagon Road around 1 a.m. May 22, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Taylor was transported to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Through a subsequent investigation, Ashley was identified as the gunman and charged with:

One count of first-degree Murder,

One count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon,

One count of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,

One count of second-degree Certain Persons.

Ashley was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division on May 28, and transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing.

