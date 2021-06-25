US Marshals Arrest 2nd Suspect In 2020 South Jersey Kidnapping, Fatal Shooting, Prosecutor Says

A second man from Camden has been arrested in connection with last June's disappearance and alleged murder of a 30-year-old Pine Hill man, authorities said.

Rashaan Setzer, 29, of Camden, was arrested about 8 a.m. Friday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force at a residence on Burrough Mill Court in Cherry Hill, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Setzer was charged with first-degree felony murder in the fatal shooting of Pedro Fernandez, Jr., 30, of Pine Hill, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Camden Metro police were called on a report of a possible kidnapping on the 1500 block of Pershing St. just after 11 p.m. on June 27, 2020. Witnesses told police they saw Fernandez being forced into a black pickup, which fled the scene, Mayer said.

About two hours later, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, patrol officers reportedly stopped a truck matching the description of the vehicle used in the alleged. kidnapping, Mayer said. Setzer was the identified as the driver of the pickup, the prosecutor said.

Later that day, detectives reportedly found Fernandez’s body in an alley off the 400 block of Marlton Avenue in Camden, Mayer said. Fernandez had been shot multiple times and was dead, she said.

A day later, on June 29, 2020, Michael Branon, 33, of Camden, was charged with first-degree felony murder in connection with Fernandez' death, the prosecutor said. Branon remains detained at Camden County Jail awaiting trial, she said.

After an investigation, detectives found that Setzer also was allegedly involved in Fernandez' kidnapping and death, the prosecutor said. That led to Setzer being charged, Mayer said.

Setzer was being held at the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Detective Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Police Detective Ed Gonzalez at 856-757-7400. You also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

