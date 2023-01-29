Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Passengers Hurt In NJ Transit Bus Collision

Jon Craig
NJ Transit bus
NJ Transit bus Photo Credit: NJ Transit photo

A Philadelphia-bound NJ Transit bus was struck by a car in Camden County on Friday, injuring three of its passengers.

At approximately 4 p.m., a bus operating on the 404 Line from the Cherry Hill Mall to Philadelphia-6 th Street with six passengers aboard was struck by a car, according to Kate Thompson, a NJ Transit spokeswoman. 

The car had been double-parked and was backing up when it made contact with the rear passenger side of the bus near the door, Thompson said.

Three passengers requested medical attention, she said.

The car's driver did not seek medical treatment.

An unconfirmed report said the passengers, two adults and a child, were taken by EMS crews to area hospitals. 

