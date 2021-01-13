South Jersey Brothers Arrested On Child Porn, Drug Production Charges

Two brothers who share the same name have been charged with unrelated crimes after detectives performed a warranted on their Pennsauken home following a tip, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Pennsauken Police Chief John Nettleton.

Luis A. Torres, 34, of Pennsauken is charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography, they said.

Luis A. Torres, 36, also of Pennsauken, is charged with one count of first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, one count of third-degree possession with Intent to distribute, and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, according to Mayer and Nettleton.

On Friday, detectives went to a home on the 6300 block of Highland Ave. after receiving a tip that one of the occupants might have received child pornography. When police entered the home, the older Torres brother attempted to run while carrying a backpack, the prosecutor said.

After searching the backpack and home, detectives discovered large amounts of heroin, drug paraphernalia, cash and a safe, authorities said. After obtaining a search warrant for the safe on Tuesday, fentanyl was discovered inside, Mayer and Nettleton said.

In addition to the pornography charge, the younger brother was charged with one count of second-degree possession with the Intent to distribute fentanyl over one ounce and one count of third-degree possession of fentanyl, they said.

During the initial search on Friday, police also located child pornography on a cell phone that belonged to the younger Torres, authorities said. He was taken to the Pennsauken Police Department where he was processed and released pending a future court date.

The older Torres brother was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.