Shooter Who Killed Man In Camden Apartment Remains At Large

A shooter who killed a man in a Camden apartment Saturday night remained at large Sunday, authorities said.

Police were called to an apartment on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street around 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting where they found Darrell Matthews, 46, suffering a gunshot wound in his chest, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Matthews was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Metro Det. Sean Miller at 609-706-6590. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

