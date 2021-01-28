SEEN THIS? South Jersey Detectives Seek Help Locating Fatal Hit-Run Driver, Pedestrian ID'd

Detectives in Camden County are asking for the public's help identifying a driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities released the name of the 46-year-old pedestrian from the city of Camden who suffered fatal injuries in the collision:

The crash victim, Lawrence Lloyd, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead about 10:30 p.m., according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from severe head injuries, Mayer and Rodriguez said.

A witness told police officers that the driver who struck Lloyd drove off after the crash.

Detectives collected evidence including surveillance footage that indicates the vehicle involved is possibly a 2001-2006 Mazda Tribute or a 2001 to 2007 Ford Escape, according to the prosecutor.

The vehicle involved might have damage to the front and driver’s side, she said.

If you have any information that could help identify the driver or locate the vehicle involved, you are urged to call CCPO Detective Douglas Rowand at 856-225-8514 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264. Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

