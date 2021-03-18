Prosecutor: Speeding Caused Fatal Camden Wreck

Authorities have concluded that excessive speed caused a fatal car wreck that killed a 62-year-old South Jersey woman last fall.

Ryan Aspinall, 21, of Voorhees, has been charged with second-degree death by auto, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Voorhees Police Chief Louis Bordi.

Officers responded to the intersection of Evesham Road and Acadia Drive about 3 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020 on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Aspinall was driving an Acura RDX down Evesham Road and struck a Chevy Malibu whose driver was turning out of a parking lot onto Evesham Road, police said.

The driver of the Malibu, identified as Rita Mohr, 62, of Clementon, was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after, Mayer and Bordi said.

Witnesses told police officers they observed Aspinall driving recklessly shortly before the crash. Through a subsequent investigation, it was determined Aspinall was traveling at an excessive rate of speed, Mayer and Bordi said.

After the Crash Response Investigation Team reviewed the findings, Aspinall was formally charged on Monday.

He turned himself in to the Voorhees Police Department on Wednesday, authorities said..

Aspinall was processed on a summons and released under certain conditions pending further court proceedings.

