Prosecutor: South Jersey Man, 50, Caught With Sexually Exploitive Images Of Children

Jon Craig
Marc Herck
Marc Herck Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

A Camden County man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after illegal images were found on his computer, authorities said.

Marc Herck, 50, of Somerdale was charged after detectives found images of child sexual exploitation on his computer, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Somerdale Police Chief James Walsh.

The search followed a cyber tip that alleged someone at Herck's home was searching for sexually explicit images containing children, Mayer and Walsh said.

On Wednesday, detectives from the High-Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU), Somerdale Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – Cherry Hill Office, and Camden County Sheriff’s Special Emergency Response Team made a warranted search at Heick’s home in Somerdale. 

Investigators found child sexual exploitation material on Heick’s computer and confiscated more digital devices for further testing, according to Mayer and Walsh.

Heick was taken to the Somerdale Police Department where he was processed and released under conditions pending further court proceedings, they said.

