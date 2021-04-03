Prosecutor: 15-Year-Old Charged With Gunning Down Camden Man

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in adult court for his role in the fatal shooting of a Camden man, authorities said.

Michael Allen of Camden was charged on Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree resisting arrest, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Hope St. in Camden about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2020, on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found Justin Ingram, 20, of Camden, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ingram was taken to an area hospital where he later died, Mayer and Rodriguez said.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

Detectives located surveillance video capturing portions of the incident; witnesses later identified Allen as the person in the video, according to Mayer and Rodriguez.

When detectives went to speak with Allen on Sept. 28, he attempted to run and was subsequently arrested, they said.

Evidence collected from Allen during the arrest later tied him to Ingram’s death, the prosecutor said.

Allen was initially charged as a juvenile on Oct. 2. He was charged as an adult on Thursday.

Allen was being held in a juvenile facility awaiting a detention hearing.

