Police Seek Help ID'ing Witness To Fatal Pedestrian Crash

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman who may have witnessed a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. (See photo.)

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:42 p.m., Lindenwold police were dispatched to the 600 block of South White Horse Pike for a motor vehicle accident.

The pedestrian was identified as Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale. Baruwal was treated at the scene by EMS and paramedics and he was then transported to Jefferson-Stratford Hospital.

Baruwal was pronounced dead at 6:37 p.m.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team was notified and responded to the scene for further investigation. Detectives are searching for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, with front-end damage and a dark-colored, small SUV, possibly a Buick Encore.

Any agency that can identify the female in this photo or with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact CCPO Detective Samuel Funches at (856) 397-4000, funchess@ccprosecutor.org or Lindenwold Police Department Detective Jesus Bonilla at (856) 784-7566, jbonilla@Lindenwoldpd.com.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lindenwold Police Department. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

