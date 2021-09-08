Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NJ Driver Caught With 14 Guns, Ammo, White Supremacist Materials After Crash Takes Plea Deal
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Philly Woman Dead, 2 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Philadelphia woman died, and two others were injured in a South Jersey crash early Friday morning, authorities said.

Lorraine Smith, 45, was in her Chevy Impala driving northbound on Route 42 near milepost 9.7 in Gloucester Township when she veered off the road and hit a tree around 3:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene while her two passengers, a 33-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy were taken to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries.

The relationship between the three victims remains unknown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.