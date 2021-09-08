Philly Woman Dead, 2 Hurt In South Jersey Crash

A Philadelphia woman died, and two others were injured in a South Jersey crash early Friday morning, authorities said.

Lorraine Smith, 45, was in her Chevy Impala driving northbound on Route 42 near milepost 9.7 in Gloucester Township when she veered off the road and hit a tree around 3:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene while her two passengers, a 33-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old boy were taken to Cooper University Hospital with serious injuries.

The relationship between the three victims remains unknown.

