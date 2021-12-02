Philly Man Charged In Deadly Cherry Hill Thanksgiving Hit-Run

Authorities have charged a Philadelphia man for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Michael R. Rodgers Jr., 29, has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal accident and obstruction, the Cherry Hill Police Department announced Thursday. He has not been arrested yet.

Tabreia Ewing, 29, of Camden, was crossing the westbound lanes of Route 70 near the Garden State Park shopping center on Nov. 25 at 7:10 p.m. when police say she was struck by a dark-colored vehicle near the median of the highway, according to authorities and 6abc.

Investigators say Rodgers didn’t stop and continued traveling west.

Ewing's body wasn't found until the next morning, the news outlet says.

No obituary has been written for her as of Dec. 2.

Ewing appeared to have an online musical presence, having posted 20 tracks to a SoundCloud page in her name. The most recent post was published three years ago.

Funeral services for Ewing have been scheduled for Dec. 11 at Faith Tab Church of the Loving God in Camden.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cherry Hill police at (856) 432-8860 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@cherryhillpolice.com.

