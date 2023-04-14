Philadelphia Man Sentenced For Shooting At Officers In South Jersey

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey state prison for firing at two police officers, authorities said.

Arthur DiSanto, 42, struck one of the officers with gunfire, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

The shooting occurred on Aug.. 23, 2021.

On Jan. 31, 2023, DiSanto pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, for shooting the officers.

On Friday, April 14, the court imposed a sentence of 12 1⁄2 years on each first-degree count to run consecutively. DiSanto must also serve two separate five-year terms of parole supervision, which will also run consecutively for a total of 10 years of parole supervision upon his release from prison.

