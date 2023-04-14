Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Help Goes To Distraught Knife-Wielding Man After Paterson's First Standoff Since State Takeover
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Philadelphia Man Sentenced For Shooting At Officers In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camden County Correctional Facility
Camden County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Camden County

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 25 years in New Jersey state prison for firing at two police officers, authorities said.

Arthur DiSanto, 42, struck one of the officers with gunfire, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

The shooting occurred on Aug.. 23, 2021.

On Jan. 31, 2023, DiSanto pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder, for shooting the officers.

On Friday, April 14, the court imposed a sentence of 12 1⁄2 years on each first-degree count to run consecutively. DiSanto must also serve two separate five-year terms of parole supervision, which will also run consecutively for a total of 10 years of parole supervision upon his release from prison.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.