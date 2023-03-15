Philadelphia Man Arrested In Fatal Camden County Shooting

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man last month, authorities said.

Kacy Banks, 26, was charged with murder robbery and a weapons offense, according to the following offenses for the Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

On February 22, 2023, at approximately 3:05 a.m., the Gloucester Township Police Department received a 911 call for a person shot at the 800 block of the North Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township. Police found a man who had been shot. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Tarik Green of Millville. Green was taken to Jefferson Hospital in Stratford, and he was pronounced dead

On Wednesday, March 15, Banks was arrested in Philadelphia by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. Banks remained in custody in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.