Pennsylvania Driver, 19, Killed In Camden County Crash: NJSP

A 19-year-old woman from York, PA, was killed after flipping into a ditch on Route 42 in Camden County, authorities said.

Yanaih Lia Encarnacion was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Bellmawr at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, when she veered off the left side of the roadway and overturned into a ditch, New Jersey State Police said. The single-car crash involving a Honda Civic occurred just south of the exit for Interstate 295, they said.

Encarnacion was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.