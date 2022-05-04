Contact Us
Pennsylvania Driver, 19, Killed In Camden County Crash: NJSP

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
A 19-year-old woman from York, PA, was killed after flipping into a ditch on Route 42 in Camden County, authorities said.

Yanaih Lia Encarnacion was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Bellmawr at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, when she veered off the left side of the roadway and overturned into a ditch, New Jersey State Police said. The single-car crash involving a Honda Civic occurred just south of the exit for Interstate 295, they said.

Encarnacion was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

