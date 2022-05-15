One Dead, One Hurt In Daytime Camden Shooting

One person died and another was injured in a Camden shooting Saturday, May 14, authorities said.

Yahmir Catoe, 18, was found lying on the ground at a park near the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive suffering gunshot wounds around 10:20 a.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:20 p.m.

A 21-year-old Camden man also suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Jankowski with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-5950 or Detective Shawn Donlon with the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 856-655-1334. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.