Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: North Jersey Woman, 75, Found Dying Stabbed Daughter, Reports Show
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist, 39, Killed In South Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Vasileios Novratidis
Vasileios Novratidis Photo Credit: Vasileios Novratidis Facebook photos

A 39-year-old South Jersey man critically hurt in a collision has died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports.

Vasileios Novratidis, of Gloucester County, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the 6:29 p.m. crash on Oct. 17, the outlet said citing West Deptford police.

The crash occurred at Red Bank and Shields avenues, and Novratidis died the next day, theoutlet said.

The driver of the car, an 83-year-old woman from West Deptford, was treated at an area hospital and released, police previously said.

An investigation is ongoing. No charges had been filed, but police said they were reviewing area surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call West Deptford Police at 856-845-2300.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.