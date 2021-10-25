Motorcyclist, 39, Killed In South Jersey Crash

A 39-year-old South Jersey man critically hurt in a collision has died of his injuries, NJ Advance Media reports.

Vasileios Novratidis, of Gloucester County, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden after the 6:29 p.m. crash on Oct. 17, the outlet said citing West Deptford police.

The crash occurred at Red Bank and Shields avenues, and Novratidis died the next day, theoutlet said.

The driver of the car, an 83-year-old woman from West Deptford, was treated at an area hospital and released, police previously said.

An investigation is ongoing. No charges had been filed, but police said they were reviewing area surveillance video.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call West Deptford Police at 856-845-2300.

