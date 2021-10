A four-alarm fire tore through an auto auction building Tuesday night in Pennsauken.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at the US Auto Auction building, located on the 6600 block of Crescent Boulevard.

Firefighters remained at the scene as of 11:30 p.m.

Route 130 was closed in both directions at the scene.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.