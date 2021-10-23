Contact Us
Man Killed By Train In Trenton

Cecilia Levine
River Line light rail
River Line light rail Photo Credit: Wikimedia user David

A man was struck and killed by New Jersey Transit train Saturday afternoon in Trenton, authorities said.

The River Line light rail train that left the Waterfront Entertainment Center in Camden at 1:44 p.m., struck the pedestrian at the S Broad Street crossing at 2:52 p.m., NJT spokesman Everett Merrill said.

None of the 30 passengers nor the operator were injured.

Service was suspended between Trenton and Bordentown with bus service provided as of 5 p.m.

The victim was not identified and NJT police were investigating.

