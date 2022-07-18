Man, 36, Arrested In Camden Shooting Death

A 36-year-old man from Camden has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Derrick Miller was charged on Friday, July 15, with murder in the death of 37-year-old Charles Copling III of Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On June 17 at approximately 11:59 a.m., Camden police responded to the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Camden in reference to a ShotSpotter activation.

Police found the victim lying on the ground and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers transported the victim to Cooper University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at approximately 4 p.m. on June 17.

Miller is currently being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility on other charges. He was served with the first-degree murder charge on July 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyrus Ingalls of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 609-969-9530 and Detective Matt Kreidler of the Camden County Police Department at 609-519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

