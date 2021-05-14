Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Interstate Poultry Spill Leaves Foul Odor In South Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Chickens
Chickens Photo Credit: Pixabay

Why did chicken cross Route 42? 

New Jersey State Police don't know, entirely, but it left a foul mess for at least one motorist.

A truck dropped a 200-foot trail of chicken guts and chicken feet, according to Sgt. Phil Curry, a state police spokesman.

More of the fowl waste dumped on an exit ramp that merges with Interstate 295, Curry said.

A state police incident report did not identify the driver of the truck that dropped the chicken waste, or the name of the company where it originated, according to Curry.  No tickets had been issued, he said.

Maryanne Falkenstein's Jeep Cherokee hit the slick spot on Route 42. The Haddon Heights resident turned off at Exit 14 in Camden County, and then smelled what had hit her car. 

“It was this pinkish, reddish chunky pulp and it was just all over my car,” Falkenstein told NJ Advance Media. “I have never smelled a smell like this.”

Curry said that the poultry slop came from a spill about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on Route 42 northbound near milepost 13.4. 

The automatic car wash got most of the waste off of Falkenstein's car, but the smell lingered, she told NJ.com.

