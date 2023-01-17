Firefighters Battle Blaze At Gloucester Home

Officials are investigating after a Gloucester Township home caught fire in the evening hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Firefighters were called to a property on Locust Drive in the township's Blackwood section at about 5:45 p.m. for a reported house fire, said police in a statement.

On arrival, first responders saw smoke and flames at the house's rear. The home, which was occupied at the time the fire broke out, was evacuated along with neighboring buildings while firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and though the cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities say it is not considered suspicious.

