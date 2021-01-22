Feds Charge South Jersey Air Force Officer With Trafficking Child Porn

An Air Force officer from Camden County had child porn videos and images on his cellphone that he shared with others through a cloud, said federal authorities who took him into custody.

Federal agents began investigating Ryan Osinski, 31, of Cherry Hill, following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that “images of child sexual abuse were shared from an IP address assigned to Osinski’s residence,” Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig said Friday.

They found “numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse” on his phone, as well as links and folders on a cloud storage site that Osinski shared with others via a cloud app, Honig said.

These “contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse, including materials that depicted prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct,” she said.

Osinski was scheduled for a video-conferenced first appearance Friday before a federal judge in Camden on a single charge of distributing child pornography, the U.S. attorney said.

Honig credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Cherry Hill office and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit with the investigation.

She also thanked the Department of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Bender of Honig’s Camden Office.

