Dead Toddler Had Drugs In Her System, 27-Year-Old Cherry Hill Man Charged: Police

Police in New Jersey say a 27-year-old man is to blame for the death last month of a 2-year-old girl who had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood when she died.

Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill faces manslaughter charges in the child's death after police found her at a home in the 300 block of Evergreen Ave. on July 23, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Cherry Hill police said someone called them to the home just after 7:30 p.m. because the 2-year-old girl had stopped breathing, the prosecutor said. Responders rushed the unconscious toddler to Cooper University Hospital, where she died around 9 p.m., authorities said.

A toxicology report showed the girl had cocaine and the synthetic opioid in her system at the time of her death, police said. Investigators also found drug paraphernalia inside the home during a search, authorities added. Officials didn't release the girl's name or how Clark is related to her. It's also unclear if someone gave the girl drugs or if she was left unsupervised around them.

The prosecutor charged Clark with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree assault, and second-degree endangering a child's welfare, officials said. They did not release any information on his bond.

