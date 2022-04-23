Contact Us
Dad Of 3 Dead, Another Hurt In Camden County Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Alvin Redd
Alvin Redd Photo Credit: Alvin Redd Facebook photo

A father of three was killed and another injured in a Camden County shooting Friday, April 22, authorities said.

Alvin Redd, 25, was found lying in the street on the 400 block of West Park Avenue in Lindenwold around 8:10 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 8:45 p.m., she said alongside Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy, Jr.

A second victim, a 29-year-old Camden man, also was injured in the shooting and later arrived at Jefferson Hospital-Stratford for treatment.

Condolences poured in.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Courtney with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-225-8632 or Detective Caceres with the Lindenwold Police Department at 856-784-7566 X419. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

