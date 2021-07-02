Contact Us
Camden Prosecutor: Partial Care Counselor Had Sex With Patient Under 13 Years Old

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Camden County Sheriff
Camden County Sheriff Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old man working as a counselor in a partial care program had sex with a child in the program, authorities in Camden County said.

An investigation into the allegations against Steven Brown  began when someone disclosed that he had sexual intercourse with the child, who was under 13 years old at the time of the incident,  Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Brown was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Brown was arrested on the charges on June 29 and taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending his initial court appearance. 

State officials on Friday were successful in arguing that he should be detained. He remains in jail pending trial.

Anyone with information connected to this matter is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Aquasia Davis at 856-225-8542 or Camden County Metro Police Detective Maria Rivera at 856-757-7420. Tips may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

