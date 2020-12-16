Camden County Man, 51, Killed In Fiery Crash

A Camden County man was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Camden, authorities said.

Gary Lawrence, 51, of Woodlynne died in the Lanning Square neighborhood of Camden at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Lawrence was a passenger in a car that struck multiple parked vehicles and a pedestrian on South 4th Street between Benson and Stevens street, the prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday.

The vehicle then hit a concrete barrier and caught fire, the prosecutor said.

A memorial of flowers, balloons and candles marked the damaged median barrier at South 4th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the Burlington County Times.

Lawrence, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the ninth person to be killed in a traffic accident in Camden in 2020.

The accident remains under investigation.

No charges had been filed.

