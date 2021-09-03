Authorities: Car Burglar Admits Breaking Into 2,000 Vehicles In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Authorities have arrested a suspect who admits breaking into about 2,000 vehicles in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Keith A. Johnson, 33, of Yardley, in Bucks County, PA, is charged with numerous counts of theft and burglary, as well as 76 counts of loitering/prowling at night, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.

Johnson also admitted to stealing $140,000 in cash during a burglary in Philadelphia, detectives said in court papers, according to NJ Advance Media.

When police searched Johnson's home, they found $30,000 in cash, plus items stolen from cars, they said.

Johnson is a car burglary suspect in 13 towns in Bucks County and at least 10 communities in New Jersey including: Hopewell, Princeton, West Windsor, Robbinsville, Montgomery, South Brunswick, Franklin, Hillsborough, Branchburg and Raritan, according to the district attorney’s office.

Johnson was being held at Bucks County Jail on Tuesday.

“Just the sheer volume and the sheer geography and the scope of it - this was a very, very active criminal,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told 6ABC. “No place was left safe. He not only crossed county borders, he crossed state borders as well.”

In several of the crimes, the perpetrator was caught on home security cameras, walking away from locked vehicles detectives wrote in their criminal complaint.

Detectives recently linked Johnson to the crimes through a credit card stolen from a vehicle in New Jersey that was used at a Target in Bucks County, according to NJ.com. Video of the card used in the store matched the burglar, police said.

