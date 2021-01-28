Authorities: Camden Man Dies After Jumping 17 Stories

Authorities in Camden County are investigating an incident where a man jumped from a high-rise apartment building.

The unidentified and fatally injured man was found lying on the ground at 433 North 7th St. in the city of Camden about 6:30 p.m.

Police say they believe the victim jumped 17 stories., according to initial reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Camden County Metro Detectives Bureau is investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.