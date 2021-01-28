Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Authorities: Camden Man Dies After Jumping 17 Stories

Jon Craig
433 North 7th St. in Camden
433 North 7th St. in Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Camden County are investigating an incident where a man jumped from a high-rise apartment building.

The unidentified and fatally injured man was found lying on the ground at 433 North 7th St. in the city of Camden about 6:30 p.m.

Police say they believe the victim jumped 17 stories., according to initial reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Camden County Metro Detectives Bureau is investigating.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

