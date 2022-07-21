Arrest Made In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old Camden man has been charged with felony murder in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Yaphet Norman was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 20, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

He was charged in the death of Luis Morales, 40, she said.

After receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls for reports of a robbery, officers of the Camden County Metro Police Department responded to Fortuna Grocery at Louis and Kaighn Avenue on Tuesday, July 19, at 10:57 a.m.

Police found a male inside of the store suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was identified as Morales. Morales was transported by ambulance to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Homicide Detective Matthew Dunlop (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

