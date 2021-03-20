2 Young Drivers Dead In Wrong-Way Gloucester City Crash

Authorities have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash that injured three others Friday night in Camden County.

A Buick Century was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-676 when it struck a Toyota Corolla heading north head-on around 10:45 p.m., in Gloucester City, Fox29 reports.

The Buick driver, Amir Kearney, 24, of Clayton, and Toyota driver, Cassandra Sackie, of Woodbury, both died, the outlet says.

Three other individuals were injured, the outlet said.

