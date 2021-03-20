Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

2 Young Drivers Dead In Wrong-Way Gloucester City Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Authorities have identified the two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash that injured three others Friday night in Camden County.

A Buick Century was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-676 when it struck a Toyota Corolla heading north head-on around 10:45 p.m., in Gloucester City, Fox29 reports.

The Buick driver, Amir Kearney, 24, of Clayton, and Toyota driver, Cassandra Sackie, of Woodbury, both died, the outlet says.

Three other individuals were injured, the outlet said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.