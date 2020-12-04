1 Dead In Black Horse Pike Parking Lot Shooting

Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in Camden County.

One person was killed after being shot in the Family Dollar parking lot on South Black Horse Pike around 5:50 p.m., county authorities said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Gloucester Township, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Any tips can be sent to CCPO Det. Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township Police Det. Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.

