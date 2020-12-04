Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ

1 Dead In Black Horse Pike Parking Lot Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Family Dollar in Gloucester Township
Family Dollar in Gloucester Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities were investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night in Camden County.

One person was killed after being shot in the Family Dollar parking lot on South Black Horse Pike around 5:50 p.m., county authorities said.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Gloucester Township, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Any tips can be sent to CCPO Det. Brad Redrow at 609-954-3511 or Gloucester Township Police Det. Michael Leach at 856-228-4500.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

