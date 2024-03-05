Philadelphia Man Sentenced In Camden Assault: Prosecutor

Hampton Lee, 36, was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated assault on Friday, March 1, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On Dec. 10, 2021, Lee physically confronted a man in Camden about the man's girlfriend after an extended telephone argument, the prosecutor said.

The unidentified victim went outside to confront Lee and the victim’s girlfriend followed shortly after, the prosecutor said.

When the victim’s girlfriend came outside, the victim was on the ground, bloody and unconscious, and Lee was observed walking over to the victim and kicking him, the prosecutor said.

Ultimately, the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous other significant injuries resulting in his continued inability to walk unassisted, the prosecutor said.

The case went to trial on Oct. 26, 2023, and on Nov. 2, 2023, the jury found Lee guilty of second-degree aggravated assault.

