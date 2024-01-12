Pennsylvania Man Convicted Of Groping Somerdale Woman Gets Probation: Prosecutor

Edward Knox, of Aston, PA, owner of Hard Knox Waterproofing out of Upper Chichester, PA, was convicted of criminal sexual contact on Nov. 1, 2023, after a jury trial, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

On Friday, Jan. 12, Knox was sentenced to three years probation, the prosecutor said.

The charge arose out of an incident in Somerdale, NJ, on Jan. 7, 2019, the prosecutor said.

Knox, a basement waterproofer who is licensed to operate in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, posed as a termite inspector to enter the victim’s home, the prosecutor said.

Once inside the home, Knox groped the victim’s buttocks and attempted to expose her breast, the prosecutor said.

