Pennsauken Man, 76, Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl: Prosecutor

Joseph Jackson was found guilty on Friday, June 28, of two counts of second-degree sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Phil Olivo.

Jackson also was found guilty of two counts of second-degree child endangerment, they said.

The guilty verdict was returned after a jury trial in Camden County Superior Court.

The assaults occurred between April and December of 2018 at Jackson’s residence in Pennsauken, Camden County, and between November and December of 2018 in Riverton, Burlington County, they said.

The abuse began when the girl was 9 years old, they said.

Jackson was arrested by Pennsauken police at his residence on March 5, 2019.

Jackson is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6, 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.