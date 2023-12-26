Tyler Roderick, 31, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Bradley Niesen, 31, of Pennsauken, on Saturday, Dec. 23, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo said.

Niesen was found dead on the 4600 block of High Street around 11:30 p.m., MacAulay said. Roderick was arrested the following day and charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, MacAlay said.

Roderick was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Dons of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 365-3125 and Pennsauken Police Detective Mark Bristow at (856) 488-0080 ext. 2420. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

