It marked the fourth fatal crash along the Camden County highway since Feb. 1, three of them involving pedestrians.

The latest pedestrian fatality occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, according to daily New Jersey State Police fatal crash data.

It also marked the 12th fatal crash in Camden County this year including six pedestrians.

Pennsauken police were not immediately available for comment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.