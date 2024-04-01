Oron Beebe was struck by the Collingswood teen in the parking lot of a business at 20 West Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim on Saturday, March 23 around 10:40 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Beebe, 46, is believed to have hit his head on the ground in a fall caused by the punch, and suffered a severe head injury, MacAulay said.

Beebe was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he died on Easter Sunday just after 1 a.m.

The boy was initially charged with second-degree aggravated assault and arrested in Cherry Hill, however, charges were upgraded to second-degree manslaughter on Monday, April 1.

A GoFundMe account launched for the Beebe family referred to Beebe as Carl Beebe, and said that he "suffered a terrible head injury as a result of a senseless act of violence by a random teenager" on Palm Sunday. The campaign also said Beebe was a UPS driver and is survived by his wife, Jen, a teacher, and their two teenage sons.

The campaign was being circulated by located athletic organizations.

