Obituaries

South Jersey Teen Who Died Playing Frisbee Was Avid Programmer, Boy Scout

Cecilia Levine
Owen Cotty
Owen Cotty Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A memorial scholarship has been launched in memory of a 16-year-old boy from South Jersey who died suddenly while playing frisbee with family members.

Owen Cotty, a student at Methacton high School, was tossing the frisbee with his dad when he fell to the ground on Saturday, Aug. 6, his dad, Adam Cotty said. CPR was administered before first responders arrived and, despite best efforts, could not resuscitate Owen.

"Our son was a caring, sweet young man who loved to be silly," his obituary reads. "He was an avid programmer, coding games in his free time and had a goal to go to college and become a video game designer."

An active Boy Scout Senior Patrol Leader, Owen was most passionate about helping those in need.

More than $21,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for his scholarship fund as of Friday, Aug. 19. Owen is survived by his dad, Adam, mom, Tamala, and older sister, Felicity.

