South Jersey Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Struck, Killed Shadid Fauntleroy On Route 130

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help finding the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Shadid Fauntleroy, 32, was struck and killed in a pedestrian crash on a hazardous stretch of Route 130 in Camden County. The driver of a late model SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz, sped away from the crash scene which was caught on surveillance video, according to Pennsauken Township police.

Fauntleroy was crossing the street at Route 130 and Drexel Avenue when the fatal crash occurred at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police said the SUV sustained heavy front-end damage from the impact.

James Fauntleroy created this GoFundMe page Wednesday on behalf of his brother, Shadid. The page set a goal of raising $6,000 for funeral expenses.

James wrote: "I'm trying to raise money for my brother who was tragically killed from a Hit and Run incident. We're not asking for much but anything will do. My brother was a kind soul who life was taking from him unexpectedly, and we seek justice!

