Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Commuter Accused Of Pulling Knife On NJT Conductor Seized After Hour-Long Standoff In Glen Rock
Obituaries

South Jersey Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Struck, Killed Shadid Fauntleroy On Route 130

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Shadid Fauntleroy
Shadid Fauntleroy Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

Police in South Jersey seek the public's help finding the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash, authorities said.

Shadid Fauntleroy, 32, was struck and killed in a pedestrian crash on a hazardous stretch of Route 130 in Camden County. The driver of a late model SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz, sped away from the crash scene which was caught on surveillance video, according to Pennsauken Township police.

Fauntleroy was crossing the street at Route 130 and Drexel Avenue when the fatal crash occurred at 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police said the SUV sustained heavy front-end damage from the impact. 

James Fauntleroy created this GoFundMe page Wednesday on behalf of his brother, Shadid. The page set a goal of raising $6,000 for funeral expenses.

James wrote: "I'm trying to raise money for my brother who was tragically killed from a Hit and Run incident. We're not asking for much but anything will do. My brother was a kind soul who life was taking from him unexpectedly, and we seek justice! 

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/10/20/shadid-fauntleroy-pennsauken-township-new-jersey-hit-run/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/shadid-fauntleroy?qid=260d73df5d66182083c2f417dfca45e6

To contribute to Shadid Fauntleroy's GoFundMe page, click here. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.