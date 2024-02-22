NJ Addiction Centers Victim Of Data Breach

Maryville, a nonprofit addition agency, is offering credit monitoring services for those who may have had their Social Security numbers and other private details exposed as a result of the incident, according to spokesman Bill Crowe.

The centers affected are in Williamstown, Turnersville, Pemberton, Vineland and Franklinville.

"We have no indication that any information has been misused for identity theft," the agency said.

On or around August 22, 2023, Maryville was subject to a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to a corporate email account. The breach was discovered on Feb. 7, officials said.

In addition to Social Security numbers, an unauthorized person may have accessed and/or acquired information containing full names, medical treatment information, health insurance information, dates of birth, financial account information and government identification.

For additional help, call 1-888-711-4957.

For more details about the incident and the agency's response, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.